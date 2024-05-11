Women’s Beach Volleyball Player Origins, 2024

volleyball is the 90th and newest NCAA sport. The 8th National Championship was played last weekend in Gulf Shores, AL. The USC Trojans won their sixth title. The per capita production of NCAA beach volleyball players is greater in coastal states and the Midwest. Arizona leads followed by Hawaii, Nebraska, Colorado and Alabama. There are 97 NCAA women’s beach volleyball programs across all divisions resulting in 1,731 players. 170 or slightly less than 10% of the players come from outside the U.S. Led by Canada, Brazil, and the Czech Republic.