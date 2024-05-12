Maryville Living Center, located at 524 North Laura, will be hosting these events for their residents the week of May 12 to celebrate National Nursing Home Week.

• Monday, May 13: 1920-1930s, Speakeasy, 11 am; Maryville Dance Academy, 7 pm.

• Tuesday, May 14: 1940s, Drive-In Movie, 10 am; Car Show, 2 pm.

• Wednesday, May 15: 1950s, The Price is Right, 10 am; Milkshakes and Fries, 2:30 pm.

• Thursday, May 16: 1960s, Tie Dyeing, 10 am; Air Guitar Contest, 2:30 pm.

• Friday, May 17: Hall of Fame, Music Bingo, 10 am; Sock Hop and Happy Hour, 4 pm.

• Saturday, May 18: Independent Activities, All Day Stories Available.