Maryville High School will present “The Trial of Santa” at 7 pm, Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19, and 2 pm, Sunday, December 20.

Members of the cast are front: Katie Marriott as Rudolph, Cassidy Kline, Emily Pearce, McKenna Liles, Brinley Conn; back: Claire McKim, Allison Yarnell as Santa, Kaitlyn Vaught, Sarah Crowley, Trent Townsend, Henry Swink, Wesley Ware, Madi Vaught and Olivia Stiff.

Admission is $5 and seating is limited to the first 200 patrons at each performance. The play is also accessible online for $5 at broadwayondemand.com/series/ l55qmHj8nDW6-the-trial-of- santa–maryville-high-school.