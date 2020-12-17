Alta Fern Adams, 100, Maryville, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born May 1, 1920, in Denver, to John Elmer and Cora Yates Richardson. She attended a country school west of Denver.

On July 17, 1939, she married Charlie B. Adams in Maryville. He preceded her in death February 9, 2002.

Services were held Tuesday, December 15 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

