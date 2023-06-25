Local business leaders, state economic development officials joined Northwest Missouri State representatives in the celebration of the remodel of the university’s McKemy Center for Lifelong Learning to enhance workforce and economic development. Kawasaki Human Resources Director Tim Melvin, Shad Burner, Missouri Economic Development director of federal initiatives; Lisa Marshall, grant manager; Acting Director of Economic Development Michelle Hataway, Northwest Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman, Regent Debbie Roach and School of Agriculture Chair Rod Barr. The facility will house the coursework of welding, precision measuring, electronics and electricity, mechatronics, personal protective equipment and safety, robotics and other industry-standard certifications.