The Maryville Country Club held their annual Calcutta Tourney August 17 – 18.

Winning the Championship Flight was the team of K. Mattson/E. Fries with a total of both days 121; second, D. Poe/L. Larson, 128; and third, R. Luke/K. Luke, 130.

The A flight was led by Phil Bruner/Jake Rockhold, 136; second, Kori Hoffman/Kale Hoffman, 137; third, Don Shields/T. Alexander, 133.

B flight had in first, Dallas Ackerman/ Stegall, 141; second, Scott Walk/Dick Peve, 141; third, Derek Lysden/Justin Roberts, 143.

The C flight leaders were D. Zimmerman/J. Zimmerman, 143; second, Rick Carter/Richard Feist, 146; third, Jeremy Waldier/Mark Hendrix.

D flight had in first, Caleb Crabs/M. Dredge, 142, second, Bobby Ziegler/Brandon Berefield, 144; third, Drew Sanning/Ethan Stark, 144.

The E Flight winners were Craig Stiens/D. Cloepfil, 155; second, John Buttram/Chad Yarnell, 155; Seth Thomas/Tyler Folkerts, 157.

There were 62 teams competing.