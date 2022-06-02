Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/26/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to IHP for Courthouse boiler

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: SEMA, Flood Plain Management, Webex information, Judge Robert Rice, Mental Health Board of Trustees, Atchison County to opt out and Blue Cross Blue Shield, list of new excluded drugs with covered alternatives.

Walk registered for the SEMA Flood Plain Webex.

Joe Baumli and WR O’Riley made a request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the Maryville Host Lions. They presented documentation of lost fund raising revenue. $10,396 would go to Maryville Host Lions and another $10,500 to be shared with four other Lions Clubs in Nodaway County, for Lions International Grant. Marilyn Jenkins also attended the meeting.

The commission made an inspection of a roof leak at the Courthouse, also building and grounds. Walker inspected a leak in the assessors office in the Administration Center.

David Baird dropped off a prepared application for placement of utility/facility within right of way. Mike Noe, Grand River Mutual, requested the app be emailed for review. He will stop in with a signed copy this week.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Baird made a review of the Tiffany Care lease agreement. It shows an easement was made to Tiffany Care for the purpose of sewer lines and maintenance. Brock Pfost, White Cloud Engineering, was contacted with this information.

A Green Township resident inquired about a road leading to Cain Cemetery. It was determined that it was not a CART road.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 6/2/2022.