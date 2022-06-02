Joan Powers, 89, Maryville, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born February 2, 1933, in Higginsville, to Paul Harold and Lottie “Irene” Foster Powers. She was a 1951 graduate of Odessa High School. In 1976, she received a master of science degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On July 30, 1952, she married Harold Ashbaugh in Hardin. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Powers’ body has been cremated. There will be no visitation or services held.

Memorials can be made in care of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.