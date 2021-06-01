Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Scott Walk, associate commissioner; Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/25/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: none.

Approved: Invoice to J&S Cleaning; inventory transfer and disposal forms.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emails relating to BRO-B074(62) Bridge from MoDOT and Snyder & Associates; email from emergency management director on changes to Local Emergency Planning Committee.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called in regarding the status of BRO-B074(62) Bridge.

A call was put in to Jennifer Jarvis regarding the guardrails on the new bridge west of Maryville on Highway 46.

Officeholders met to discuss the existing salary schedule and where the county needs to go forward in the future to be competitive and comply with minimum wage. Present were Sheriff Randy Strong, Recorder Lisa Nickerson, Assessor Rex Wallace, Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins, Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Philips, Walker, Walk and Patton. A follow up meeting was set at 10 am, August 12.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Human Resource Director Tammy Carter reported to the commission that a cook had been hired for the open position with the jail.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 6/1/2021.