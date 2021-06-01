Five Northwest Missouri State University students’ artwork will appear this spring in the Albrecht-Kemper Museum’s 2021 undergraduate art exhibition.

The exhibition opened April 16, and continues through Sunday, June 6, at the museum in St. Joseph. The juried art exhibition selects about 25 percent of the submissions it receives from throughout the nation.

“Juried exhibitions are competitive,” Dr. Karen Britt, a Northwest assistant professor of art, said. “The selection of our students’ artwork for the exhibition is important professional recognition that attests to the strength of their work and, of course, their talent and creativity as artists.”

Taylor Giesken, a senior art education major from Maryville, had two of her works selected for the exhibition as did Mackenzee Butts, a junior art education major from Liberty. Ashleigh Erickson, a junior studio art major from Kansas City, had two pieces chosen. Another student Emily Thomas, a junior art education major from Indianola, IA, had a painting and two sculptures chosen for the exhibit. Another Northwest student chosen was Bailey Hopkins, a junior art education major from Creston, IA.