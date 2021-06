The annual Missouri Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics was held May 25 on Main Street, Maryville, and a walk at Mozingo Lake Recreation and Park. Gathered at the Nodaway County Courthouse, the runners and well-wishers prepared to start the run. Holding the banner are Jeff Ellis and Maryville Mayor Ben Lipiec. The torchbearer is Andy Chor. Lipiec read a proclamation for the event.