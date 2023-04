The first annual fundraiser for the North Star Advocacy Center on March 30 packed the Rose Hill Event Center for the evening’s fun activities equaling $22,000. The program, including a buffet meal by B&G Catering, a paddle auction, silent auction, testimonies from a domestic assault survivor and a sexual assault survivor, was highlighted with North Star Counselor Krista VonBehren announcing the winning ticket of a Cancun trip for two belonging to Amy Law.