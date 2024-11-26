Kristine Kramer, nurse at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville as recipient of The DAISY® Award for Extraordinary Nurses recently.

Kramer was recognized by a patient’s family for going above and beyond to make a patient with autism feel relaxed during her appointments. Her nomination reads:

“Several years ago, my 10-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Autism. She has struggled and overcome so many obstacles, but change is one of the most difficult. She was very anxious when her behavioral health care team changed and did NOT want to go to her first appointment with Kristine Kramer. Thankfully, Kristine had a container with fidget toys and my daughter immediately found one that she was obsessed with. Kristine told her that it was pretty hard, and no one had figured it out yet. My daughter figured it out in no time! Kristine praised her and gave her high fives.

“My daughter was comfortable going to the next appointment; she stated she liked Kristine. But when we got to the office, she quickly noticed that the fidget toy she liked was broken. I was worried that she would cause a scene. Although she didn’t, my daughter was frustrated and not engaging in conversation. Thankfully, Kristine was prepared. She pulled a brand new one out of her desk, one much bigger and more colorful. Kristine told my daughter that she wanted her to be the first to play with it – which my daughter loved!

“At this appointment, we discussed that my daughter gets bored or anxious and picks at her arms. We have tried all sorts of things, but nothing has really helped. Kristine showed us some picking pads and made a deal with my daughter – if she didn’t pick her arms by her next appointment, Kristine would have a surprise for her.

“My daughter did well for a bit but started picking again. She was frustrated and didn’t want to go to her next appointment as a result. We were able to convince her to go by explaining that Kristine might have some other ideas that would help. My daughter was fully aware that she wouldn’t get her surprise. But Kristine made another deal with her. She pulled another brand-new fidget out of her desk. She said she would give it to my daughter, but if she picked her arms before the next appointment, my daughter would have to do the full chicken dance for her. This made my daughter laugh, and she immediately agreed.

“My daughter has played nonstop with this toy and can easily solve it. AND she hasn’t picked her arms since! Autism is hard. In the few short months that we have seen Kristine, she has changed our lives! My daughter trusts Kristine’s ability to help. I hope Kristine realizes just how amazing she is. We will forever be thankful for her!”