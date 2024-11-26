Northwest Missouri State University announced November 19 that there will be a change in the leadership of the Bearcat football program.

Head Coach Rich Wright’s contract will not be renewed effective December 31. Wright completed his eighth season at the helm of the Bearcat program on November 16 with a 23-7 loss to Pittsburg State. The Bearcats posted a mark of 6-5 overall and were 6-4 in MIAA play.

Director of Athletics Dr. Andy Peterson said a national search will begin for the next head football coach for the Bearcats.

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Chad Bostwick has agreed to serve as the interim head coach until a new head coach is selected.