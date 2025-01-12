Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University announces a new partnership that will provide certified athletic trainers to support Bearcat athletics.

All athletic trainers for the school’s teams are being provided by Mosaic, increasing the number from two Mosaic-provided athletic trainers to all seven being provided by Mosaic. Previously, Northwest was using a combination of their own athletic trainers and ones from Mosaic.

“We are thrilled to partner with Northwest to provide athletic training services,” said Kate Esely, a Barnard native and South Nodaway graduate, who is the practice manager of sports medicine at Mosaic Life Care. “This collaboration is an opportunity to continue to support the health, safety and success of Bearcat student-athletes, while deepening our connection to the Maryville community.”

By combining Mosaic’s expertise in healthcare with Northwest’s dedication to athletic excellence, the partnership ensures that student-athletes can perform at their best both on and off the field.

“Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville shares our commitment to excellence and student-athlete well-being,” Northwest’s Director of Athletics Dr. Andy Peterson said. “With this partnership, we’re ensuring the sustainability of athletic training coverage and care for all of our student-athletes. It allows us to have proper staffing to help our programs succeed in competition and recovery.”

This partnership highlights the shared values of Northwest Missouri State and Mosaic in prioritizing health, performance and community engagement. Together, they are enhancing the student-athlete experience while continuing to build a strong relationship with the university and region it serves.