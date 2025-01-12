Saltine Cracker Toffee: A sweet treat for any occasion
By MaryFran Stransky
In the early 2000s, the Nodaway News Leader featured an article highlighting the staff’s favorite Christmas recipes. Among them was a simple yet irresistible chocolate toffee treat made with saltine crackers. Back then, it was known as Saltine Cracker Toffee. Today, it has earned the more festive nickname of “Christmas Crack.”
This recipe’s versatility makes it perfect for any time of year. While the original recipe calls for chocolate chips, I like to prepare two versions: a classic chocolate batch for my family and a white chocolate or butterscotch variation just for me. The options for toppings are virtually endless. Nuts, crushed pretzels, toffee bits, M&M’s, sprinkles, crushed candy bars, or candy canes—all make excellent choices to customize your creation.
Easy Storage: Storing this treat is simple. Keep it in an airtight container or a ziplock bag for: 4–5 days at room temperature; 2 weeks in the refrigerator; or 1 month in the freezer.
Ingredients
- 40 salted saltine crackers (or enough to fill your cookie sheet)
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 cups milk chocolate or semisweet chocolate chips
- 3/4 cup chopped pecans
Instructions
- Preheat the oven: Set your oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or foil and coat it with non-stick cooking spray. Arrange the saltine crackers in a single layer to cover the sheet.
- Make the toffee base: In a small saucepan, combine butter and brown sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil, then continue boiling for 3 minutes without stirring. The mixture should take on a deep caramel color. Immediately pour the toffee mixture over the crackers, spreading it evenly.
- Bake: Place the tray in the oven and bake for 5–6 minutes until bubbly, and the crackers appear to float. Remove from the oven.
- Melt the chocolate: Sprinkle the chocolate chips over the hot toffee. Let them sit for a couple of minutes to melt. If needed, return the tray to the warm (but turned-off) oven for a few minutes to help the chips melt.
- Add toppings: Top with pecans and/or other toppings of choice.
