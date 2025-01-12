Saltine Cracker Toffee: A sweet treat for any occasion

By MaryFran Stransky

In the early 2000s, the Nodaway News Leader featured an article highlighting the staff’s favorite Christmas recipes. Among them was a simple yet irresistible chocolate toffee treat made with saltine crackers. Back then, it was known as Saltine Cracker Toffee. Today, it has earned the more festive nickname of “Christmas Crack.”

This recipe’s versatility makes it perfect for any time of year. While the original recipe calls for chocolate chips, I like to prepare two versions: a classic chocolate batch for my family and a white chocolate or butterscotch variation just for me. The options for toppings are virtually endless. Nuts, crushed pretzels, toffee bits, M&M’s, sprinkles, crushed candy bars, or candy canes—all make excellent choices to customize your creation.

Easy Storage: Storing this treat is simple. Keep it in an airtight container or a ziplock bag for: 4–5 days at room temperature; 2 weeks in the refrigerator; or 1 month in the freezer.

Ingredients

40 salted saltine crackers (or enough to fill your cookie sheet)

1 cup butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 cups milk chocolate or semisweet chocolate chips

3/4 cup chopped pecans

Instructions