By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhounds girls basketball team defeated Cameron 60 – 34 on February 13 in Maryville as the team recognized two important players.

Both Seniors Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon have enjoyed successful careers as Maryville athletes, especially on the basketball court. Both have scored over 1,000 points in their time as Spoofhounds, and both will be continuing their careers in college. Pettlon will be staying in Maryville and joining the Northwest Missouri State Basketball team, while Vierthaler will head to Warrensburg to play for University of Central Missouri.

It was fitting that both players had good nights as they were officially honored. Pettlon finished with 12 points on 4 made threes, and added 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Vierthaler scored 14 points and had 4 assists and 4 rebounds. Sophomore Jalea Price scored 19 points to lead the way for Maryville.

The Spoofhounds will finish up the regular season with a game against Chillicothe on February 23, and then will transition into postseason play.