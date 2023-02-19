By Morgan Guyer

Northwest Missouri State has over 150 student organizations on campus, and they have just recently added another: Club Women’s Basketball.

The club is in their early stages of getting started, but has already received much interest from females around campus. Club President Amaira Peterson saw how successful the Club Men’s Basketball team was, and thought it would be a great idea to give the same opportunity for women interested in basketball.

“I’ve played basketball my whole life, and my favorite memories of high school are being on the girl’s basketball team,” Peterson said. “I wanted to start a women’s club to build a community of girls that share the same interest as me.”

According to Peterson, there are currently 27 people who have expressed interest in joining. The club will be looking at scheduling practices and games with other schools in the area in the future.

“I am going to work with the public relations committee on Student Senate to get some promotional material out there,” Peterson said. “Coming up soon I will be having an informational meeting, and also want to have some open gyms for girls to just have fun and get to know each other.”

Sign-ups to join Women’s Club Basketball are still open, and those wo are interested in joining, should contact Peterson at s548938@nwmissouri.edu.

“Having a women’s club team is an important addition to Northwest because it is another opportunity for women to come together and build a tight-knit community. I think it is important that everyone on campus has a club or organization where they can meet people that they share the same interests with,” Peterson said. “The Women’s Club Basketball team will be an inclusive space for women to get exercise, have fun and compete.”