Members of Downtown Maryville and City of Maryville leadership represented their community at the 2024 Missouri Main Street Connection’s Premier Downtown Revitalization Conference, held from July 30 to August 1 at the Kansas City Marriott Country Club Plaza.

Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel and Downtown Maryville board member and entrepreneur Stephanie Campbell-Yount led two insightful presentations: “Upper Story Stories: When City Leadership & Community Champions Come Together” and “Reimagining Public Spaces.” Complementing these discussions, Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison and board member and market vendor coordinator Autumn Quimby presented “Homemade & Homegrown- Using a Farmers’ Market to Foster Economic Growth.”

The conference also saw robust participation from Maryville, including Downtown Maryville Board Members Kelsi Meyer and Brandi Bix, and Maryville Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland.

A highlight of the event was the Evening of Excellence Awards Ceremony and Dinner at The Bauer, where Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. (MMSC) recognized Downtown Maryville with the Small Scale Placemaking Activity, Affiliate Tier award for their exemplary Downtown Maryville Market. This accolade was one of 14 awarded to communities, individuals, businesses and organizations across the state for outstanding work in downtown revitalization.

The Downtown Maryville Market, now a community cornerstone, offers an organized location for the Farmers’ Market in the parking lot of Nodaway Valley Bank, at the corner of 4th and Buchanan Streets. The market, spearheaded by Quimby with support from city officials and stakeholders, opened in May 2023 and quickly became a beloved part of Maryville’s summer tradition. Each Saturday, the Downtown Maryville Market attracts around 300 patrons and featured an average of 30 vendors in 2023. This dynamic environment allows patrons to connect with their community and build meaningful relationships. Receiving the Small Scale Placemaking Activity, Affiliate Tier award, the Downtown Maryville Market was celebrated for transforming an ordinary space into an extraordinary destination that enriches the lives of all who visit.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in making the Downtown Maryville Market a success,” said Davison. “We are thrilled to be recognized for creating a space that not only supports local vendors but also brings our community together in such a meaningful way.”