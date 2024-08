The Annual Paws Atla Poola will be from 5 to 7 pm, Monday August 12 at the Maryville Aquatic Center. The last day for pool operations gives owners and their dogs a chance to cool off. Cost is $5 per dog and $5 per person, no one under 13 is allowed in the water. For entry, city dog tag or rabies tag must be presented. All proceeds go to the New Nodaway Humane Society.