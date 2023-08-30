The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced August 21 that it has awarded a total of more than $3.7 million through the second round of the Community Revitalization Grant Program for six projects in northern Missouri. The program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is focused on investing in communities of all sizes to support local priorities, encourage economic recovery, and build resilience for the future.

Maryville received a total of $1,098,827 in the grant program for two priority projects: Mozingo Lake Recreation Park’s Visitor Center, $331,000 and the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project, $767,827.

The visitor center dollars will construct an approximate 3,000 square foot building with a basement near the current information booth. The upper level will include five staff offices, storage space, break room, retail space, reception area and public restrooms. The facility’s lower level will feature a combination of storage and game/entertainment space for park goers. The entire basement will be available as a public storm shelter if necessary.

The facility will be constructed in partnership with the Maryville school’s building trades classes with the city providing the materials and the Northwest Technical School students doing the work as an educational experience.

The Mozingo Lake Recreation Park’s Visitor Center is identified as a top priority in the Mozingo Master Plan.

The Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project converts the east-west vehicular-oriented alley between Fourth and Fifth Streets and Main and Buchanan Streets into a pedestrian public space. The project removes the street-like pavement as well as pedestrian barrier; installs a new walkway, removable traffic bollards, ADA ramps, murals, movable bench seating, covered shelter, lighting, trellis walls and significant landscaping. The grant dollars will be used to engineer and construct the improvements.

The project is highlighted by a concept in the Maryville Comprehensive Plan.

“We’re proud to invest in the future of our state’s north region through the second round of the Community Revitalization Grant Program,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As we continue to deliver on our commitment to a stronger economy for all Missourians, we look forward to the benefits this program will provide. Projects funded through these grant awards will result in improved lives, stronger communities, and brighter futures in our state.”