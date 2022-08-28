Calling all artists; let your creativity take center stage by entering your artwork for consideration in The Art Experience at Mosaic Medical Center – Albany.

Artists of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to create and submit artwork. Theme is artist’s choice. Most media will be considered; however, due to limitations of the venue, video and performance art cannot be accommodated.

Complete the entry form by visiting mymlc.com/art. Deadline to submit artwork and entry form: Thursday, September 1.

The experience patients, visitors and caregivers have within Mosaic Medical Center – Albany is always a primary focus. Mosaic Foundation – Albany hopes to enhance that experience with the addition of original, inspiring and healing art.

To learn more about The Art Experience, please contact Laura Almquist, community relations ambassador, 660.726.1262 or laura.almquist@mymlc.com.