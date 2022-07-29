At the July 18 Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting, it was approved for staff to be compensated at 62.5¢ per mile, which is the current IRS mileage rate. Staff has been using personal vehicles on the clock to make trips to the MAC, splash pad, city hall and back to the MCC. This proposal will impact the budget approximately $5,000 in the future.

A special meeting was held on June 30 to approve the new HVAC bid for the MCC. The board went with St. Joseph Heating and Cooling at a price of $475,000. Director Jeff Stubblefield presented the contract at the July 11 Maryville City Council meeting where it was further approved.

Stubblefield presented the financial report to the board. Revenues are down $9,000, and sales taxes are down $3,000. Fees and service revenues are also down $8,000 as summer activities wind down. The year to date revenues are up at $61,000, while expenses are also up at $140,000 due to increase in labor and maintenance repair costs. The overall activity and attendance numbers are growing.

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Recreation Coordinator Alex Bean presented their report. The adult sand volleyball is in their season-ending tournament which has gone smoothly. Co-ed softball has started. All the youth baseball/softball equipment has been inventoried and replacement equipment has been ordered. A survey was put out to machine-pitch coaches. The majority have wanted to go back to coach pitch. They will look at this further before next season. They are also looking to develop a coaching and parent code of conduct as the there was some problems with inappropriate behavior last season.

Special Events and Marketing Manager Bailey Fergison presented her report. The Facebook page is up 10 followers, and up 35.5 percent in total page visits. Instagram is up seven followers, Twitter is up one and Tik-Tok is up 31. The Ashley Barron Concert in the Park was held on June 8 with approximately 450 in attendance. There was an issue as the concert was shorter than the contract specified, but the vendors were satisfied with the evening. They will not have that entertainer return. Fergison talked about other events that were held during the month, including a pop-up spin class, slap bracelet crafts, Run with It and Paint at Judah Park, among others. Summer camp started on July 5, and has been full with 30 youth. Some upcoming fall events include Fall Fest on September 24 at Dot Family Farms, Trunk or Treat in October at Donaldson Park and a Murder Mystery event in October as well.

Facilities Supervisor Maggie Rockwood detailed what has been happening at the Maryville Community Center (MCC) and Maryville Aquatic Center (MCC). Both facilities are up in attendance from this time last year. The last week of July the MCC will offer a “bring a friend” week as every current member can bring a friend in for free. Staffing is continuing as some are leaving, but some will be returning in the fall semester. The MAC is keeping busy with daily pool activities and the lifeguards have been doing well over the summer. MAC hosted a scuba search and rescue training for a team out of Gower. The team will teach a level 6 intro to scuba class on August 8-9 in return. The water safety class for NWMSU international students was held and went well.

Stubblefield also presented his own report to the board. Rockwood has been in contact with Safe Slide Restoration to come evaluate the condition of the MAC slides. There is a nominal fee of $600. She is also working on an agreement with Optum Health for them to cover the cost of MCC memberships for those members covered by United Health Care Insurance. Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play new shelter and other amenities are experiencing some delays and the scheduled delivery is now late September. Stubblefield believes this is for the best as the splashpad would have needed to be shut down for the construction. He is still working to coordinate with contractors on restrooms, but they are busy. Stubblefield brought forward a bid that was accepted from Bulte Company, St. Louis, for retrofitting the bleachers at Donaldson Park with proper safety features. The total cost is $32,995, or $4,124 per bleacher.