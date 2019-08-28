The Maryville City Council began the August 26 evening meeting with a workshop on the coming year’s budget.

The regular session, which began at 7 pm, opened with a public hearing on the proposed property tax for the next year. There was no citizen who addressed the council concerning the tax rate.

Later in the meeting, the property tax rates were approved as follows: general fund, 36.5¢; public library, 28.52¢; park and recreation, 40.85¢; for a total of $1.0587. Then the debt retirement general obligation bonds for the Maryville Community Center were approved at 7.82¢ which is less than last year’s, 8.48¢. The assessed valuation for the city increased by $4.5 million with the personal property category seeing an 8.5 percent jump.

The council adopted the resolution to prioritize strategic goals for the coming years. They are:

• Efficiently implement improvements to the South Main Corridor.

• Ensure adequate public safety by providing a facility and equipment to meet community needs.

• Strengthen economy by promoting and elevating local tourism assets.

• Redevelop the physical, economic and cultural viability of Downtown Maryville.

• Enhance community livability and quality of life.

Each goal has critical objectives and outcome measures which will allow the council and city department heads to prioritize budget requests.

Requests which were approved included:

• Northwest Homecoming Parade, beginning at 9 am, Saturday, October 26 from Icon to Main Street on Fourth Street.

• Meyer Auto Center 5th Annual Car Show, 8 am to 3 pm, Saturday, August 31 in 200 block of North Market Street.

• Funds for the Maryville Chamber 2020 year for the Great Northwest Day at the Capitol and Leadership Maryville.

The council authorized a letter of acknowledgement with PeopleService, Inc., for five additional years with a six percent increase to the contract dollars which will add $11,952, plus the cost of chemicals and maintenance.

A resolution adopting the official logo for the Maryville Tourism Committee was approved.

The regular scheduled meeting of Monday, September 9 will be brief and begin at 5:15 pm. The council will be having several budget work sessions throughout September with the first being Tuesday, September 3.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel gave a progress report on the public safety facility efforts with a note of congratulations for the street crew who did the pre-contractor earth moving. McDanel said the grading work was with 1/10th of an inch of the permanent grade. He also told the KCP&L franchise agreement will be brought to the council’s September 30 meeting and 25 city staff members attended supervisory training with the theme of servant leadership training. He listed the ongoing 2019 asphalt mill and overlay project with Keller Construction along Lawn Avenue, North Fillmore from Second to Fourth streets, 200 block of South Saunders, Crestview from South Avenue through the first intersection, West Ninth Street from North Walnut to the university, South Water between 100 and 200 blocks and the 100 block of North Hester.

Mayor Rachael Martin noted she has received several compliments from citizens about the city’s ability to call if a customer’s water meter is showing an unusual amount of water being used.

The council went into closed session for a real estate topic.