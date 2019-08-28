A gridiron rivalry between two neighboring colleges moves from the playing field to the halls of government as two northwest Missouri legislators raise the stakes for their favorites.

State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, and State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, show their support for colleges in their districts with a friendly wager.

On September 5, the Bearcats of Northwest Missouri State University take on the Griffons of Missouri Western State University in the opening game of both school’s 2019 football season. While Sen. Hegeman will root for the Bearcats to bring home a victory to NWMSU in Maryville, Sen. Luetkemeyer will cheer the Griffons of MWSU in St. Joseph and Missouri’s 34th Senatorial District.

Whichever senator sees his team lose in the season opener must recite lyrics of the victor team’s fight song on the floor of the Missouri Senate when the Legislature reconvenes for its annual veto session on Wednesday, September 11.

“I do wish the Griffons the best of luck,” Sen. Hegeman said. “They are going to need it against my six-time national champion Bearcats. I look forward to seeing Sen. Luetkemeyer recite the Bearcat fight song in the Missouri Senate.”

The two NCAA Division II teams are members of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association conference. The Bearcats tied for first within the MIAA conference in 2018 with a 10-2 record. Sen. Luetkemeyer has high hopes for the Griffons, who finished last year’s season with a 7-5 record.

“This good-natured wager is a fun way to call attention to the schools in our respective districts and share in the team spirit,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “The first game of the season is always an important milestone as students begin the fall semester, so Sen. Hegeman and I want to let the students know that we wish them the best, both on and off the field.”