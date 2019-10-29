Donna Parmelee, of 1626 North Ray Avenue, is the October 2019 winner of the Beautification Award Program. Parmalee was congratulated by Mayor Rachael Martin for showing great pride in her home by landscaping and decorating for the seasons.

Every month from April to October, Maryville recognizes a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the Maryville’s Code Enforcement officers based on a certain set of criteria. Those who would like to nominate a property owner for this award should contact Stacy Wood at City Hall at 660.562.8012 or visit maryville.org and follow the link to the Pride of Maryville page to fill out an online nomination form.