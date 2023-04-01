By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhounds defeated the Northeast Nodaway Bluejays 11-1 in five innings at Maryville March 24.

The Spoofhounds were able to take care of Northeast Nodaway fairly easy to move to 2-0 on the season, while the Bluejays fell to 0-1 in their season opener. Senior Blake Katen got things started for Maryville with an RBI single to open the scoring. The Bluejays would answer with a run of their own, as Junior Grant McIntyre drove home a run to tie things up in the third. It was looking like it would be a close contest until the Spoofhounds were able to shut down the Bluejays with their pitching, holding them to just one hit. Maryville was able to get their bats going and extend the lead to 10-1 at the end of third, and Maryville was able to coast from there.

Maryville opened their season with a 12-0 win against Maysville on March 23, and will next play at Lafayette on March 31. Northeast Nodaway will next play against Albany on the road on March 31.