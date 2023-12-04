By Morgan Guyer

Both the girls and boys Spoofhound basketball teams got their seasons underway in Savannah on November 28.

The girls team got action underway in the Savannah Invitational against Benton in the first game of the night. The Spoofhounds showed some bright signs early, but a stout Benton team was too much for the young Maryville team on the night, as they fell 23-58. With such a young team, there will be plenty of room for growth and improvement as the season goes along.

The boys game was a different story, as Maryville went on to rout South Harrison 100-36. According to MSHAA, this is the first time that Maryville has scored 100 points in at least 15 seasons. Peyton McCollum led the way on the night with 29 points, and five three pointers. His younger brother Tate in his first high school game scored 22 points on six three pointers. The combination of speed and deadly three point shooting could be a problem for the Spoofhounds’ opponents going forward. Maryville led 48-23 at halftime, and then were able to put up 34 points total in the third quarter on the way to a blowout victory.

The girls will play their final games of the Invitational on December 1, while the boys will play on December 2.