The Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently chose the first Business of the Month award to Maryville Florists.

The criteria for the nomination of Maryville business include:

• Businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber

• Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

• Provide superior customer service and/or products.

• Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

“Ultimately people from the community can nominate businesses based on this criteria, and the Ambassadors discuss the nominations each month,” said Amy Gessert, executive director of the Chamber.

“Maryville Florists was chosen because Keitha Clapp, owner, is a huge supporter of the Chamber and of all small businesses in town,” said Gessert. “She provided corsages for Oak Pointe, flowers for MOSAIC over Mother’s Day, and centerpieces for the Chamber’s Growth Breakfast last month. She is always at events supporting small businesses, like BOSS Coffee, and never fails to help out when anyone needs a hand or advice. Her customers matter to her in a way that makes you feel like old friends whenever you come into her shop.”

She will be presented a traveling sign denoting the award as well as being a Member Spotlight in the Chamber’s email blasts and postings on the Chambers social media sites and the business photo on the Chamber’s website and electronic sign at the Chamber.

Deadline for citizens’ nominations is the first Friday of each month.