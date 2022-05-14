Missouri Governor Mike Parson flew into Maryville May 6 to tour the Northwest Technical School. Maryville Superintendent Becky Albrecht greeted the governor prior to the tour where the engineering curriculum was emphasized with the Project Lead The Way program. Keaton Stone, a junior who is part of the robotics team, demonstrated to the honored guest some of the maneuvers the programmed robot can do. High School Principal Thom Alvarez discussed a special engineering project the students did to create an aid for a disabled student. The governor also toured the automotive collision repair shop with Ron Wiederholt, instructor for 13 years, who told about the 28 students in the class.