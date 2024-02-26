Maryville Downtown has selected Tom Shelton as the new president for 2024.

Shelton said, “With any organization there is a need for people to step into increasing levels of leadership responsibilities.”

Maryville Downtown first began as the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization (MDIO) in 2015, after talks in 2014 about establishing the entity. It is part of Missouri Main Street, an organization that helps cities promote older main street and downtown business areas.

Shelton is starting his fifth year with the board and has served as vice president for two years.

“Being one of the staple businesses downtown, Nodaway Valley Bank is interested in supporting the continued revitalization of downtown and wanted to participate by being a member on the downtown board,” Shelton, who is a NVB vice president, said.

For this year, Shelton wants to continue working with and serving the businesses downtown, to realize the vision the business and property owners have for downtown Maryville. New this year, Maryville Downtown is working with city leadership for the development of the downtown pavilion.

Shelton said the group is planning to hold events to drive people to downtown Maryville to support the local businesses.

“I’m most excited to see the farmers market continue to grow and attract new vendors and shoppers,” he said.

Shelton said, “we’re happy to visit with anyone who is interested in the activities and the mission of the organization. We always need volunteers for committees and different roles within Maryville Downtown.”