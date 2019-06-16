The Maryville City Council discussed “an ordinance amending chapter 405 Zoning Code of the Municipal Code of Maryville, Missouri, regarding short-term rentals” at the June 10 council meeting.

With the popularity of bed and breakfasts, Airbnbs and other short-term rentals of housing in predominately residential areas, the city’s leadership felt the situation needed to be addressed in the city’s municipal codes. The ordinance will be discussed at the Monday, June 24 meeting with voting taking place at the Monday, July 8 meeting.

A public hearing was held by the Maryville Planning and Zoning Advisory Board on May 22 with a follow-up meeting on June 6 to work out the details of the ordinance and recommend its approval by the city council.

The ordinance is written to recommend short-term rentals in the C-2 or downtown business area and in the Campus Town Overlay which extends east of Northwest Missouri State University.

In those areas, owners can apply for a short-term rental permit costing $125 per year. The permits are based on the applicant and not transferable with the property. This will be an administrative process. The city may conduct an inspection of the short-term rental unit prior to issuing a new or renewal permit making sure the rental meets fire code and building code requirements.

Outside of the downtown and campus town overlay, owners who wish to do short-term rentals must apply for a special use permit. All necessary requirements must be met for the special use designation and approved by the city council. Then the owner will need to yearly apply for the short-term rental permit.

Operational requirements include:

• During the rental, the owner or operator will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the purpose of responding within 30 minutes to complaints regarding the condition, operation or conduct of occupants or guests.

• Both the operator and renters will maintain strict adherence to all municipal code regulations including but not limited to building and housing codes, noise and light regulations and health standards.

• The maximum number of overnight guests shall not exceed two persons per bedroom and a maximum of 10 overnight guests.

• A short-term rental shall not change the character of the outside appearance of the subject property, either by the use of colors, materials, lighting or any advertising mechanisms.

• Bed and breakfast facilities are permitted exterior identification signage not to exceed nine square feet, mounted on the surface of the primary structure.

• No short-term rental or subsequent use of the property shall cross over any property line.

• All property associated with the rental shall be located entirely on-site, in a garage, carport or any legal parking areas.

• The city shall have the authority to impose additional conditions to ensure any potential secondary or negative effects unique to the property are avoided or adequately mitigated.

Definitions added to the ordinance include:

• Accessory rentals and accessory residential rentals are for a period exceeding 30 days.

• Bed and breakfast facility: a type of short-term rental where a portion of a single-family residence may be used for temporary guest accommodations and typically a morning meal.

• Short-term rental: the rental of a property, a dwelling unit, bed and breakfast facility or portion thereof for a period of less than 30 consecutive days, excluding hotels and motels.