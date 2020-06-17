There have been four new positive COVID-19 cases from Nodaway County reported by Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson June 15 and June 17.

The affected individuals are a female between 50-59 years old; a male between 30-39 years of age and two females between 1-10 years of age. The woman is isolated in a private residence and the three others are from the same household, who have also been isolated in their home.

The health department reported 14 of the previous positive cases have recovered.

Health officials remind citizens that if they are not contacted by a county or state health official, then they are not considered a close contact with these persons and not at increased risk for this virus.

For more information, visit the DHSS website at health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 877.435.8411. Individuals can also follow Nodaway County Health Department on Facebook.