The Maryville City Council approved a contract for the 2022 Asphalt Mill and Overlay Project during its April 25 meeting. The contract is with Keller Construction Company, St. Joseph, in an amount not to exceed $369,530.

The project includes the following street segments: South Charles from 1st to Thompson; North Market from 1st to 7th; North Fillmore from 4th to 7th; West 7th from Main to Walnut; North Main from 6th to Lawn; and South Laura from 1st to Thompson.

In addition, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be performing a 1” overlay on US Highway 46/1st Street at some point this year. Per the maintenance agreement, MoDOT is responsible for maintaining the travel lanes while the city is responsible for adjacent parking areas. The asphalt overlay for parking areas included in the design is estimated at $42,000.

In other business, the council approved a lease equipment agreement with Intuitech, Salt Lake City, UT, for pilot plant equipment in an amount not to exceed $147,723.

The pilot plant is the next step in the process of constructing a new water treatment plant to address the taste-smell drinking water issues at Mozingo Lake as recommended by HDR Engineering and required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The recommended duration for pilot testing is 9-12 months and includes times where the system would be challenged with elevated levels of contaminants.

The lease agreement is for two modular turnkey skids for 35 weeks, from August 15 through April 17, at a cost of $3,624 per week and transportation, installation and on-site assistance which is estimated at $20,883. The duration could be shortened or extended by field results or recommendations by the engineer and DNR. The pilot plant equipment will be operated by a professional engineering firm selected through a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process.

The council also approved the following agenda items:

• a request for food sales on city property by Xertz Food Truck, owned by Zachary Beaman, to park on Fourth Street near the alley located at 109 West Fourth Street. He plans to park there on Thursday and Friday evenings from May through November.

• a lease agreement with Michael Vest for the purpose of harvesting hay on city-owned property in the annual amount of $2,201. The property is located near the former landfill and is approximately 35.5 acres. The three-year agreement will generate $6,603 for the solid waste fund.

• an ordinance with Circle K Door, Oregon, for the purchase and installation of two overhead doors for the water/sewer maintenance facility in an amount not to exceed $17,430.

• a contract with Dakota Sales and Machinery, Pleasant Hill, IA, for the purchase of a John Deere 1145 Series II mower for the public works department in an amount not to exceed $24,900. It will be used to maintain the city’s trail system for mowing, sweeping and snow removal. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used to purchase the machinery.

• a contract with VF Anderson Builders, Harrisonville, for concrete installation at Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park in an amount not to exceed $25,594.25. The project will utilize park and recreation fund reserves.

City Manager Greg McDanel’s report included that the South Main project continues to be ahead of schedule with the curbs on the east side scheduled for May and the west side in June. He said there will be a flurry of activity over the next several months.

He also stated façade grants have been awarded to the Maryville Public Library and Meyer Auto Center with a few more to be awarded this week.