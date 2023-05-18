At the May 8 Maryville City Council meeting, the council approved various agenda items related to Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

A contract with Nodaway Contracting Company, Maryville, for the purpose of materials and hauling services for Mozingo. There is rock planned for campsite approaches, existing parking lot, overflow parking, picnic pads and roadway in the RV expansion. The estimated expense is $48,000.

It was approved for EcoAnalysts, Inc, Moscow, ID, to do laboratory services at Mozingo. EcoAnalysts will provide 32 water surface samples during summer 2023, for a price of $32,800.

A contract with YSI, INC, Yellow Springs, OH, was approved for the purchase and installation of a sonde and telemetry system for Mozingo. The sonde will collect water quality data all year round, and the telemetry system is how the data will be sent remotely. The provided quote is $23,310.

A contract with Fondriest Environmental, Fairborn, OH, was also approved for the purchase and installation of a temperature profiling buoy system, which will provide continuous monitoring of temperature profiles and lake stratification for a quote of $20,360.

Midwest Mobile Radio Service, St. Joseph, had a contract approved for the purchase of Motorola portable radios and programming/installation contractual services. The city had at fire protection grant application approved for five portable radios and one mobile radio, which includes chargers, speaker microphones and a vehicular repeater. The city received a $20,000 award, while the total quote is for $46,383.06.

Rex Wallace has decided to step down from his position on the planning and zoning commission after 20 years of service. An application was received from Josh Hayes, and was approved by the council for a four year term ending on May 1, 2027.

An agreement for professional consulting services with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Raleigh, NC, was approved for the Maryville/Northwest Stormwater Improvement Project. It is a joint project with Northwest Missouri State University, to design and improve stormwater infrastructure on campus and southeast of campus along Peach Creek. Kimley-Horn has provided a quote of $420,600, and the city will be issued a grant of $332,274 from Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report to the council. McDanel stressed that there is no concerns of water quality and safety after the city released a press release earlier in the month related to a backflow test record issue. A RFP for hay harvesting between Horsepower Drive and Highway 71 Bypass will be released. South Main construction continues, as traffic signals will start to be activated and utility poles will be taken down soon.