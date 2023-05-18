The Burlington Jct. City Council received citizens’ requests and staff reports at May 8 meeting.

Mac McGinness had questions about the semi parking lot, and asked to be “grandfathered” in to allow parking at his residence, but the council denied his request. Carl Zimmer said that he has not received a water bill since the first of the year. The board told him to come into the city office to receive an updated bill.

The DNR water plant inspection results came back with a few items that needed to be updated. The water tower and bulk tanks need to be painted and few other items will need fixing.

City Clerk Jo Anna Marriott gave the financial report. She stated that the bank accounts are reconciled and all of April bills were paid.

Skyeler Rohlmeier gave the foreman report and stated that he has been in contact with Inland Potable Services, Aurora, CO, and they will be working on the water tower around the end of July to clean and perform maintenance on the inside; plus the storage tank. Water hydrants will be flushed this month, and citizens will be notified before the event. There is no waste water flow and the lift station is operational. Mowing season has started and the crew is keeping up with the mowing.

The new external hard drive and city copier were installed at the city office. Board members reviewed the citizens’ letters and updates on citations that may need to be given out for non-compliance.

A general discussion was held over placing city ordinances on the website and updating it regularly, and also having a city-wide beautification day for all citizens with a reward to be given to the winner. There was also discussion over reaching out to the local prison and trying to implement using their work program to help with mowing and other projects for the city.