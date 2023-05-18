The open air event will be held on North Main Street between Third and Fourth Streets, and on West Third Street between Main and Buchanan. It is sponsored by the Downtown Maryville organization.

There will be samples from Black Pony Brewing Co.; Levi Garrison & Sons Brewery, Hamilton; five local home brewers; and tastings from R/Farms Distillery, Mound City.

For an additional fee, food will be available from A&G Restaurant and The Palms Bar & Grill, both local eateries.

Music for the evening will be provided by Royce Johns, Des Moines, who does country covers, and the headliner will be Blue Oyster Culture Club, St. Joseph, 1980s cover music.

Two artist booths will feature artwork for sales from Northwest Missouri State University artists. The Clay Club will be throwing besides featuring items for sale. The Northwest Art Program will sell printing zines for a freewill donation to support the art program.