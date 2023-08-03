At the July 24 Maryville City Council meeting, a contract with NewGen Strategies & Solutions, Richardson, TX, was approved to perform a formal update to the city’s water and sewer rate model.

The new model will take into account rate adjustments, pandemic impacts, customer consumption trends and updated plant costs. NewGen provided a quote for $22,040.

Big Brother Big Sisters of Nodaway County requested their annual glow walk/run from 6:30 to 10 pm, September 9 for street closures. The Maryville Booster Athletic Club Community Pep Rally was also approved to take place from 6 to 8:30 pm, Thursday, August 24 with the street closures being Market Street from Second to Fourth, and Third from Vine to Main.

A lot split for a property located at 1013 East 5th Street owned by Phillip A and Amy L. Schreck was approved. The split will create two parcels, 0.38 and 1.14 acres for the total 1.52 acre R-2 zone. This lot split meets all requirements of Section 410.060 of the Maryville Municipal Code.

The council also approved a contract with ABcreative, De Soto, KS, for the purchase and installation of turf at Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play. Maryville Park and Recreation (MPR) received $91,000 from the Gladys Rickard Family Trust for a bathroom at the Splash ‘N’ Play. Since there are leftover funds, the trust board gave MPR permission to use the rest for additional items at the Splash ‘N’ Play. ABcreative provided a quote of $37,447.

An ordinance authorizing acceptance of a special warranty deed and dedicating right-of-way for Volunteer Avenue as it relates to Southview Apartments, Phase II was approved. This is an extension of Volunteer Avenue with city specifications.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. South Main Corridor Improvement Project Phase I is nearing completion. City staff estimate that about one month of work remains until completion. The new traffic signals are active, and will continue to be optimized. The Lisa Lane and Robertson Crist Nature Park stormwater project is considered complete. The drainage system has been able to handle recent rainfalls. The city is looking for proposals for materials and labor for the build of the welcome center project at Mozingo. McDanel and city staff visited water treatment facilities in Texas that use ozone and biofiltration, which the city will explore for use here in Maryville. Ozone and biofiltration have been successful in dealing with taste and odor issues.