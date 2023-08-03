The Maryville Rotary Club is sponsoring their annual golf tourney Friday, September 29 at Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

The event will have a shotgun start at 12:30 pm with a “grab ‘n go” box lunch included in the golfer’s fees.

Proceeds from the annual golf tourney help in funding several scholarships of Nodaway County students, Shoes for Orphans Souls, polio eradication across the globe, The Ministry Center’s food pantry and Nodaway County Senior Center.

A four-person team’s fee is $280. Hole sponsorships are also available.

To register a team, contact Skye Pournazari, 660.562.2424 or Mark Kempf, 660.254.1497 or through the mail at Rotary Annual Fundraiser, Pournazari, 111 East Jenkins, Maryville, MO 64468.