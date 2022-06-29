At the June 15 Maryville City Council meeting, it was unanimously approved for a change order contract with White Cloud Engineering and Construction, Maryville, to do design-build services related to the RV Park expansion at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The increased amount is $83,770 to bring the total contract to $271,020. The money came from the Mozingo fund.

The council approved 11 liquor licenses, with the remaining 10 applicants to be considered at the June 27 meeting.

Two tax increment redevelopment plans were unanimously approved. The Maryville Town Center project, and the Nucor-LMP project. Before the vote, a public hearing was held but it was closed with no one speaking.

A resolution amending the tourism grant program and adopting tourism grant program guidelines was approved. The changes are that 50 percent of visitors should be expected from outside Nodaway County, and grantees must provide a 30 percent match.

A contract with JD Bishop Construction, St. Joseph, was approved for concrete at the driving range at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. This will include a cart path extension, and will address water drainage problems. The total contracted amount is $43,000, and the FY22 budget has $55,000 allowed for improvements.

A re-zoning ordinance application was unanimously voted down. The application was for a property at 111 North Water Street to move from a “R-3” Multi-Family Residence Zone to “R-4” Multi-Family Residence Zone. This would allow the owner to rent the property to four unrelated residents, versus three. A public hearing was held before the vote, where three citizens voiced concerns. One argued that he doesn’t want a four-plex in the neighborhood as currently there are only houses and families. Another argued that it would hurt the value of the other properties in the area. The council discussed parking concerns. The planning and zoning commission failed to approve due to the lack of a motion. The council then unanimously voted no on the application.

An ordinance to approve a planned unit development (PUD) for a property at 221 West Ninth Street was approved. A public hearing was held where property co-owner Brandon Brand came to answer any questions posed by the council. His wife, Natasha Brand, co-owner was also in attendance. The PUD will be constructed in two phrases with two duplexes being built on the site. The planning and zoning commission had approved it earlier.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report, noting some information on the upcoming South Avenue closure. The closure is planned, and the traffic on South Main will be closely monitored. There will be increased Maryville Police patrols in the area. The Mozingo Lake Recreation Park’s annual firework show is planned at dusk, Saturday, July 2.