NCAA Div. I College Baseball All-Americans, 2022

This map displays the 2022 1st & 2nd Team College Baseball (NCAA, Div. I) All-Americans based on where they went to high school. Twenty-three states and one province were represented among the 55 players that comprised the ‘Best of the Best’. California leads with 11 All-Americans, followed by Florida 6, Texas 5, North Carolina and New Jersey with 4. These outstanding players represent the same regions of the country that tend to provide the majority of all players. California, the South & former industrial heartland accounting for the highest concentration.