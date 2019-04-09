Before the April 8 open session of the Maryville City Council, there were four public hearings involving annexation, zoning and amending code.

The annexation of property owned by Kailey and Jonathan Black, located north of West 16th Street, the zoning confirmation of 950 South Depot, property owned by Brad Hilsabeck, and the rezoning of property located at 511 North Dewey, owned by Ryan Sadler, were the topics for three of the hearings.

During the Sadler hearing, Shari Rogge, living at 308 East Sixth, spoke against the rezoning of the 511 North Dewey property. She noted it is a residential area, and even though Sadler has plans for the commercial storage facility to have little impact to the neighborhood, she was concerned about the future development the rezoning could facilitate. The city’s planning and zoning commission had also denied the rezoning.

Later in the meeting, the Hilsabeck zoning issue was approved; however, the Sadler property’s rezoning to commercial was not authorized.

The final hearing was about amending city code addressing wireless communications facilities. The council also approved the amended code allowing for antennas and supporting structures which will be placed atop utility poles and are expected to be approximately two-by-three foot in size.

The council declared the results of the April 2 election with William Tye Parsons as a member of the council. Parsons took the oath of office administered by City Clerk Sheila Smail. Rachael Martin and Ben Lipiec were re-elected as mayor and mayor pro tem, respectively.

The use tax issue was also imposed by the council from the results of the Municipal Election. The tax will take effect on July 1.

Other business handled included:

• Maryville Chamber of Commerce requested several streets to be blocked off on May 16 when the Kids Block Party is held in the city parking lot at the intersection of West Fourth Street and North Buchanan Street. The council approved.

• Authorized the appointment of Tim Conn to the Maryville Parks and Recreation board to complete the term of Amy Skidmore.

• Maryville Host Lions Club will again be sponsoring the weekly Farmers Market beginning on May 4 in the city parking lot at West Fourth Street and North Buchanan Street. The club requested the use of the parking lot from 6 am to noon each Saturday. The council approved, contingent on the city receiving the required certificate of liability insurance.

• Executed a contract with SK Design Group, Inc., Overland Park, KS, for engineering services on the Torrance Street Trail Extension not to exceed $34,000. The company will begin preliminary engineering and schedule a public hearing for property owners in the area for further input.

• Approved an agreement with MoDOT for the South Main mill and overlay project from Halsey to Lincoln by diverting the funds from the CIP budget of $100,000 for repairs to the South Depot Street. The council approved the engineering contract with Snyder & Associates, Maryville, for $17,496.77 previously.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel spoke about bills which are currently in the General Assembly, Local Government Week being April 14 to 20, and Burris Road repairs were detailed. He also gave a progress update on the architectural details for the public safety building, noting the final plan is expected to be accepted in about two weeks. Then the construction bids will be called for and will expect to have them back for review within 45 days.

Martin recognized Mozingo Lake employee Brandon Cart for his idea and implementation to invite flood victims to the RV campground and facilities. She also noted on May 1, there will be a celebration at The Ministry Center to honor the 20 years the facility has served the county.