Easter egg hunts, photo opportunities and other spring-related activities abound throughout Nodaway County.

The following have been submitted the the Nodaway News Leader:

• An Easter egg hunt hosted by the Skidmore Christian Church, 104 South Orchard, will begin at 10 am, Saturday, April 13. Egg hunters are encouraged to bring their own baskets. Other activities for all ages will last until noon.

• Ravenwood’s Easter egg hunt for children ages 10 and under will take place at 10 am, Saturday, April 13 at the Ravenwood Park. A non-perishable food item is requested.

• Children birth to 12-years old can participate in an Easter egg hunt beginning at 4:30 pm, Wednesday, April 17 at Teen Beat, Conception.

• An Easter party for children ages birth to 12 will begin at 6 pm, Thursday, April 18 at Oak Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville. There will be games, prizes and opportunities to take photos with the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt will begin at 6:45 pm, with the younger children getting a head start.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Stephanie Reed at 660.562.2799 or sreed@provisionliving.com. Raffle tickets for four Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo tickets will also be sold at the event. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

• The Dog-Gone Easter Bone Hunt will have registration beginning at 1:30 pm, Saturday, April 20 at Sunrise Park, 1316 East Halsey Street, Maryville. The hunt begins at 2 pm.

The entry fee is $5 or four cans of dog food. Proof of rabies vaccination must be provided. All dogs must be on a leash. Proceeds will benefit the animals at the New Nodaway Humane Society shelter.

• The 37th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 am, Saturday, April 20 at Donaldson-Westside Park, Maryville. Photos with the Easter Bunny will start at 9:30 am.

There are four age groups: Three and under, from 10 to 10:10 am; ages four and five, from 10:10 to 10:20 am; ages six and seven, from 10:20 to 10:30 am; and age eight, from 10:30 to 10:40 am.

Sponsored by the Maryville Host Lions Club and Maryville Hy-Vee, the rain location is at the Maryville Community Center.

• The Hopkins Community Club Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 2 pm, Saturday, April 20 at the Hopkins City Park. Children through the fifth grade are invited.