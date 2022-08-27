After a thorough search, the Maryville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have announced, Becky Albrecht has accepted the position as executive director of the Chamber beginning September 1.

“I could not be more excited to work on behalf of the Chamber to strengthen business partnerships and promote the success of the community. The great Maryville area has much to offer and so much potential for growth and development. I am looking forward to being part of that process,” said Albrecht.

Albrecht served as the Maryville School District’s superintendent most recently.

“We are excited to have Becky take the reigns of the Chamber. Her experience, leadership skills and track record of working across dynamic groups was something that really stood out to the search committee,” said Tyler Tapps, interim president, Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.