The Maryville Chamber of Commerce general membership gathered for an annual meeting January 25 at the Nodaway County Administrative Center’s community room.

The event reviewed the highlights of 2023 for both the chamber membership and the Missouri Department of Revenue’s license bureau. Some of the variety of events hosted or sponsored by the Maryville Chamber of Commerce were Leadership Maryville activities, Farm-City Breakfast, a poverty simulation, plant and industry tours and Christmas promotions.

Chamber: 236 members, two stakeholders, five aspires, 11 growth members, 12 market members, which are a premium membership. There were 35 new members. New events and activities included an afterschool grant of $4,000 for Eugene Field Elementary, power hours with three presenters, lunch locals with 12 local restaurants and an expanded Northwest Missouri State University partnership. Ambassadors selected 12 businesses of the month, there were also 12 First Friday coffee hosts and 31 ribbon cuttings. Chamber net revenue was $4,400 with the license bureau income to the Chamber was $67,552. Payroll expenses were $101,685 and with other costs the total was $261,808.

License Bureau: January through November transactions of 15,951 motor vehicles that is an increase of 1,400 and 5,520 driver licenses with 383 more than last year. New activities included monthly visits from Spoofy Beans and a TV was added in the lobby for customers to enjoy while waiting. The net revenue was $21,846. Total expense at the license bureau was $204,643 with payroll being $99,674.

In 2024, the Chamber leadership plans to update the Chamber Bucks program, searching for volunteers for the Newcomer program and adding a teen leadership program.

The Chamber officers and board are: Nate Blackford, president; Nate Jaster, vice president; Sara Stiens, secretary and Keitha Clapp, Anne Long, Jared Luke, Tom Shelton, and James Feick, all board members.

Personnel for the Chamber are Becky Albrecht, director and Dawn Blackney, assistant and license bureau, Kathie Williams, Stef Dotson and Jack Loudon.