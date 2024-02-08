In honor of American Heart Awareness Month, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and Northwest Campus Recreation are teaming up to provide another great Heart & Sole Health and Fitness Fair.

The free event is scheduled for February 24 at the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on Northwest Missouri State University campus. The goal of the event is to provide valuable health education, information and screening opportunities in one convenient location.

Participants will have access to the track and infield from 8 am to noon. The Ashram team will instruct a 45-minute yoga practice at 8:30. Erika Jeter will follow at 9:30 with 30 minutes of functional fitness and kickboxing for all ages. Dr. Symonds will lead a Walk With a Doc at 9. At this point, there will be close to 30 professionals on-site to provide valuable wellness education and information about the services available in this community. Listen to personal accounts from community members who have survived heart events and are excited to share their journey to heart health.

The Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville lab team will be on-site to provide screening labs at deeply discounted contract pricing. Anyone planning to have labs drawn should avoid eating or drinking anything, besides water, for 10 to 12 hours prior to the blood collection. Some studies show that even the caffeine from black coffee can adversely affect certain lab levels.

A member of the Mosaic respiratory therapy team plans to be on-site to perform lung screenings while other caregivers will be checking blood pressures and other vital signs upon request.

Additional information including a lab pricing list can be found under the discussion tab on Mosaic Maryville in the Community’s Facebook event Heart & Sole. Contact bridget.kenny@mymlc.com or call 660.562.7923.