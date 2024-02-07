After two weather-related cancellations, the Nodaway County SB 40 Board met in open and closed sessions January 22 for the quarterly meeting.

Board members contacted local school districts to inform them of the purpose of Senate Bill 40 funds and to ask that the district refer families or individuals that funds may be able to assist. The SB 40 secretary updated the Nodaway County application with a place for applicants’ telephone number and the updated address for the completed applications to be submitted..

Jason Auffert, NOCOMO general manager, reported the lighting project for the NOCOMO facility has been completed; work from Kawasaki is picking up; prices of recyclables are rising; and that they were getting a few more projects from local employers. He is working on obtaining a client to buy the NOCOMO-made pallets.

NOCOMO doesn’t follow the school closure policy. If the OATS bus cancels routes for the day, NOCOMO closes for the day. Auffert said he doesn’t want to put individuals at safety risk.

Three new certified workers were employed in December. There are now 24 certified workers. Auffert said everyone is happy and the changing to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour has helped.

In closed session, the board reviewed the applications of individuals wanting funds.

Back in open session, the board voted to reimburse the following clients who met SB40 requirements and were not covered by any other means:

• Client B up to $4,000 for bocce ball pit installation and to reimburse up to $25,722 for activities for athletes.

• Client C up to $400 per month for 12 months for medical related services and expenses for the 2024 calendar year.

• Client D up to $3,000 for physical related/medical expenses.

• Client F $400 per trip for medical-related services’ travel expenses, up to $5,000 per year, for the 2024 calendar year.

• Client L $125 per trip to Kansas City for medical-related services’ travel expenses and a $60 per day stipend for overnight hospital stays up to $7,500.

• Client H up to $2,500 for learning materials and $125 per trip to Kansas City for medical-related services’ travel expenses up to $500.

• Client N $275 per trip to Columbia for medical related services’ travel expenses up to $5,000.

The board discussed the application from Client P and decided more information is needed before a decision can be made.

The next SB 40 meeting will be held at 6 pm, Tuesday, April 9 at NOCOMO Industries, 319 South Newton Street, Maryville.