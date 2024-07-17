The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its community awards to be presented at its September 19th Annual Banquet.

Those who would like to make a nomination, please contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 660.582.8643 or email director@maryvillechamber.com. Nominations are requested for the following:

The Fred Von Behren Good Citizen Award will be presented to an individual who, through personal volunteerism, community service beyond workplace expectations, and/or leadership in nonprofit, civic, or charitable organizations, has demonstrated outstanding dedication to community improvement.

The Community Service Award will be presented to a service organization which has sponsored a high-impact community service project, provided immediate relief to the needy, continuously supports other community entities, or made a long term impact for community betterment.

The 5 Under 35 Award will be presented to five Nodaway County residents under the age of 35 who are making a community impact through notable achievements in some of all of the following: education, business, community service.

The President’s Spearhead Award is an optional award, not necessarily annual, which is presented to an individual who demonstrates support of Chamber goals, participates in Chamber activities, and serves as an example of excellence in the business community.

The Outstanding New Business Award will be presented to a member business which has opened its doors within the last three years and is demonstrating business growth and performance, utilizing unique and innovative approaches.

The Outstanding Business of the Year Award will be presented to a member business which demonstrates outstanding community support, provides superior products and customer service, builds professional relationships, and fosters economic growth. It will be selected from the Ambassador Business of the Month, so no nominations are needed.

The annual banquet will be held September 19, at Mozingo Events Center. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with dinner at 6 pm. Tickets are for $30, purchased required no later than August 30, at the Chamber office. Please contact director@maryvillechamber.com for tickets or information.