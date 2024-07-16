Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/9/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor licenses: J&J Mart, LLC; Louie G’s, LLC, Rose Hill Acres Event Center; Applebees; invoice to Snyder and Associates

Requisitions: Public Administrator to Dee O’Riley for mileage reimbursement.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: thank you notes from Girls State, email notice from MoDOT on closed bridge on Route NN, litigation update.

Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, called in to discuss the Senior Tax Relief Program ordinance emailed to him for review. Schraeder discussed areas of concern with passing the ordinance before the law goes into effect on August 28, 2024. The commission agreed that they could potentially need to amend the ordinance in the future if changes are made at the state level. Following the call and more discussion, Burns made a motion to accept the ordinance as presented. All were in favor. Ordinance #07112024 has been adopted and the application presented was approved. Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer will begin working on the press release and the application process will begin next week. Also present: Rex Wallace, Assessor and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.

At 9:37 am, Burns made a motion to go into closed session per RSMo 610.021 (3.) All were in favor. A motion was made by Walk at 10:07 am to move out of closed session. All were in favor.

The commission walked the grounds of the Courthouse Square, Jail and Administration Center to look over projects and fair preparation.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected a culvert on Road #994 and Road #995 both in Washington Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 7/16/2024. The motion passed.