The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced the following individuals as finalists for its Grinch Contest:

Joe Frueh, Elks Lodge 760 – A member of Elks Lodge 760 for seven years, this year Frueh was elected the leading knight. He’s also an eager volunteer at the lodge and an active participant in many Nodaway County groups: Cattlemen, Livestock Committee, Community Building and Farm Bureau. He’s also a member of the Missouri State Young Farmers, on the Ranchers Committee, and employed at FCS Financial.

Cris Wilmes, Nodaway County Senior Center – Wilmes volunteers at the Senior Center most Fridays, helping cook and doing dishes. He’s always willing to help, no matter the task: cooking, delivering meals or moving furniture. He spoils staff members with surprise treats and snacks. His positive attitude and generous nature are contagious.

Chelli Green, Santa Cops – Green has positively influenced thousands of children in the Maryville community. She’s currently principal of Eugene Field Elementary School and has previously taught at Maryville Middle, St Gregory Barbarigo and Northwest Missouri State University. An active member of 10 Squared Women and supporter of Santa Cops, Green is always an enthusiastic helper. She’s generous with her time, resources and friendly smile.

John Coffey, KXCV-KRNW – Coffey is the station manager at KXRV-KRNW. An accomplished, award winning broadcaster, John’s been known as the Voice of the Bearcats since 1985. He mentors Northwest students on news writing and announcing, many of whom have successful award winning careers of their own at organizations such as the Cincinnati Reds, ESPNU and other public radio affiliates.

W.R. O’Riley, Maryville Host Lions – O’Riley is a long time member of the Maryville Host Lions Club. He’s contributed time, effort and funds to countless community service projects over the years. As a Lions member, he is very active and provides support to other members and officers of the club.

Grinch finalists represent local non-profit organizations. The community will vote for them by donating money in containers placed at Walmart. Each dollar collected is one vote. The nominee with the most votes, that is the money collected will be named the Grinch of Maryville. The non-profit organization the Grinch represents will receive all of the money collected during the voting process.

Voting will begin November 1 and end at noon on November 22. The Grinch will make a public debut as grand marshal of the Downtown Maryville Christmas parade on December 6.

For more information, contact the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce at chamber@maryvillechamber.com or 660.582.8643.